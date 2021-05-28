Trevor Lawrence Says He’s ‘Excited To Play With’ Tim Tebow, Adds ‘He’s Running Around Well’

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is amped about Tim Tebow being on the roster.

The former Clemson star has already made it clear that he’s pumped about getting the chance to play with the Florida Heisman winner, and he’s now doubled down just in case there was any doubt. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

‘Looks Great’: Trevor Lawrence Praises Tim Tebow. Who Is Ready To Watch Some Haters And Losers Cry? https://t.co/KNpYukjyHF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 26, 2021

Lawrence said the following about Tebow during a recent interview on the NFL Network, according to Saturday Down South:

I’ve had a few good conversations with him and I’m really excited to play with him. I don’t know if you’re going to find a better guy to have in your locker room, and he’s in great shape, he looks great, he’s been out there practicing with us the last two days and Thursday of last week. Three practices in, he looks great, he’s running around well…And I think just everyone’s excited to have him in the locker room, seeing what he’s been able to do, the ultimate competitor he is and his character, that’s just a guy you want on your team for one, and a guy you want to be around.

I can’t tell you all how much I hope Trevor Lawrence throws a touchdown pass to Tebow at some point this season.

The reaction from the media would be amazing. Watching people who hate Tebow go on TV and talk about his highlights would be majestic.

It literally gives me a reason to get out of bed in the morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

I truly don’t know how this is all going to shake out, but it definitely doesn’t hurt Tebow that Lawrence is seemingly such a large fan.

If the face of the franchise wants you out there catching balls and blocking, then you’re probably sticking around.

TEBOW TIME???????? | News4Jax spotted Tim Tebow walking from the Jaguars stadium to the practice fields wearing a #85 jersey this morning. WJXT4 Scott Johnson has the first glimpse at noon. https://t.co/kiyu9gOjDw pic.twitter.com/5SQO5OJQSR — News4JAX (@wjxt4) May 20, 2021

You just love to see it!