Virtual Drag Show Was Reportedly Hosted At University Of Arkansas … Only 38 Students Attended

An event was reportedly hosted at University of Arkansas in which drag performers danced for students on Zoom, according to a report by Campus Reform.

The virtual drag show was reportedly attended by only 38 students. A copy of a contract obtained by Campus Reform under the Freedom of Information Act indicated that in at least one version of an agreement the drag show would cost $11,050.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Arkansas spends $10,000 in student fees on Zoom drag show – https://t.co/L3J1LzgREK — Celine D. Ryan (@celinedryan) May 27, 2021

The university’s Assistant Director of Strategic Communications Rebecca Morrison allegedly told Campus Reform that the funds for the performance came directly from student fees and was hosted by University Programs.

The show reportedly featured six local drag artists, as well as Jaida Essence Hall, the winner of the 12th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“The dance portion of the show lasted less than an hour and included a wide range of performance styles. Performer Nikita Kakes danced to “Hush Hush” by The Pussycat Dolls, while Maddy Morphosis sang to a puppet during her performance of “Beauty and the Beast” from the Disney classic,” Campus Reform reported.

“The show ended with a lip sync battle between multiple students where Jaida Essence Hall urged them to ‘change into something really cute,’ put on a wig, or put on handcuffs. The winner was given a prize,” the report continued.

Across America, drag shows and the so-called “drag queen story hour” have become a source of controversy, as critics have pointed to its prominence among young children. (‘Drag Queens In Training’: NYC Department Of Education Children’s Show Features 12 Minutes Of ‘Lil Miss Hot Mess’ Reading And Dancing)

Last month, a Milwaukee judge who ran a “drag queen story hour” club was arrested on charges of child pornography.