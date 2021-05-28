Wisconsin Vs. Notre Dame Will Kick At Noon EST On Fox

Wisconsin and Notre Dame won’t be a night game.

The Badgers have announced that the highly-anticipated September 25 matchup against the Fighting Irish will kick at noon EST on Fox. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, one of the biggest games of the year in college football isn’t a night game, but is instead being played at noon EST at Soldier Field.

This decision makes zero sense to me. Why are we playing Notre Dame at noon? Why isn’t Fox putting this game in primetime?

There are very few games this year that will have bigger implications than this one. If Wisconsin beats Notre Dame, then our path to an undefeated regular season is wide open.

Yet, we’re apparently going to be relegated to noon!

The decision to kick at noon opening weekend against Penn State makes a lot of sense because the entire weekend is loaded.

It makes sense to start the day with an elite matchup between two B1G powers. However, I find it hard to believe the same applies to September 25.

Hopefully, somebody at Fox comes to their senses and fixes this. If not, fans are going to be pissed.