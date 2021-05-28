Yellowstone Rangers Hunting For Woman Who Took Video Of Charging Bear

U.S. Park Rangers are searching for an unidentified woman who approached and filmed a grizzly bear and her two cubs at Yellowstone National Park on May 10, according to a statement.

“The female grizzly charged the woman who turned and walked away from the bears,” according to the Yellowstone National Park’s Instagram post. As of Friday, park rangers are still looking for the woman, USA Today reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone National Park (@yellowstonenps)

Darcie Addington, a Yellowstone National Park tourist, filmed the woman approaching the grizzly bear and her cubs from her car, USA Today reported. The woman approached the animals in order to take a photo despite others telling her she was too close, Addington told USA Today. (RELATED: Yellowstone Trail Cameras Capture Rarest Animal In Park For The First Time)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darcie Addington (@darcie_addington)

“It was terrifying,” Addington told the outlet.

Visitors must stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and at least 25 yards away from other animals, including bison and elk, according to the National Park Service’s (NPS) rules. Yellowstone averages about one bear attack per year, according to the NPS. In 2011 and 2015, bears killed three people at the park.