‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Is An Incredible Series

I’ve finally finished “Sons of Anarchy,” and it was a great series.

Despite the fact that I was nearly seven years late on finishing the legendary FX series, I finished Friday night, and I damn near had a tear in my eye. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

At this point, I assume there is no need for spoiler warnings considering the fact it ended in 2014. Despite how outrageous the show was at times, the ending couldn’t have been better.

The moment the theory was floated to Jax that his dad might have committed suicide to save the club, I figured that was the ending we were going to get.

Watching the head of SAMCRO ride a bike with the cops in hot pursuit as the music played was damn near poetic.

Watching Jax sacrifice himself to save his club was about as touching as it gets on FX. There was literally no fat on the bone.

Was “Sons of Anarchy” over the top all the time? Without a doubt. In fact, it was one of the most unbelievable shows ever made as SAMCRO seemingly found itself in regular gun battles in broad daylight.

That still doesn’t diminish the fact from start to finish, it was still a hell of a ride.

So, even though I was seven years late to the party, I’m glad I finally finished “Sons of Anarchy.” If you want an awesome show, I can’t recommend it enough!