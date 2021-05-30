‘Blue’s Clues’ Releases Song Featuring Same-Sex Couples, Transgender Children And Drag Queens

The children’s series “Blue’s Clues” released a music video on YouTube Friday featuring drag queens, transgender children with breast scars, and same-sex couples.

RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Nina West sang a catchy song in the video titled “The Blue’s Clues Pride Parade” for Pride Month. The cartoon depicts families consisting of same-sex couples and transgender children that had undergone sex realignment surgery marching in the pride parade “loving each other so proudly.”

The video shows two families consisting of children with same-sex parents. The first family portrayed a child raised by two mothers, and a child brought up by two fathers. (RELATED: ‘Drag Queens In Training’: NYC Department Of Education Children’s Show Features 12 Minutes Of ‘Lil Miss Hot Mess’ Reading And Dancing’)

The video includes non-binary and transgender children with bandaids on their chests to represent minors that have undergone surgery. The next set of characters represented bisexual and pansexual adults.

“Families marching four by four. Hurrah! Hurrah! Trans members of this family, they love each other so proudly and they all go marching in the big parade,” the song said.

The other families “were made up differently,” the video said.

The concluding message of the song expressed that “love is love” and all should proudly love each other. It ended with West wishing viewers a happy Pride Month.

“Love is love is love, you see and everyone should love proudly and we’ll all go marching in the big parade. Thanks Blue, happy Pride Month,” West’s character said.