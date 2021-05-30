Boston Bruins Fans Go Ballistic For David Pastrnak’s Hat Trick In A Glorious Return To TD Garden

Boston Bruins fans went wild Saturday night during a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders.

In the first game with tons of fans in the stands at TD Garden since 2020, fans erupted as David Pastrnak netted himself a hat trick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the crowd cut loose and celebrate by covering the ice in hats in the video below. No matter who you cheer for, it’s a great moment for sports in America.

THE HATS ARE RAINING DOWN AT TD GARDEN. DAVID PASTRNAK SCORES HIS THIRD OF THE GAME AND THE BRUINS TAKE A 4-2 LEAD IN THE FORD F150 FINAL FIVE pic.twitter.com/ElFb4r93HJ — Bruins Diehards (@BruinsDiehards) May 30, 2021

For not being at the stadium for more than a year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, fans sure got one hell of a show Saturday night.

It’s just the latest reminder that the country is slowly but surely returning to normal. Packed stadiums are an amazing sign that we’ve turned a huge corner.

Last night, Boston Bruins fans got to witness that first hand for a major playoff win.

With every passing day, more and more stadiums are opening up, fans are attending games and we’re getting back to a point where we all want to be.

If that doesn’t make you a little misty in the eyes, then I don’t know what to tell you.

Huge props to everyone in Boston who celebrated and gave people something to cheer for.