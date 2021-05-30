‘Every State … Is Now A Border State’: Former DHS Secretary Says Biden Administration Is ‘Breaking The System’

Former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said Sunday that the Biden administration is lying about securing the southern border and is “breaking the system” by allowing a massive influx of illegal immigrants.

“What they are doing at the border right now is they are breaking the system,” Wolf told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“There are too many minors in custody for the amount of facilities that they have, so what do they have to do? They then have to move those individuals to other parts of the country,” Wolf continued, insisting “that every city, every state in the country is now a border state and a border community because they are pushing these populations all across the country because they have broken the system.” (RELATED: ‘Like The Wild, Wild West’: Texas Mayor Says ‘Southern Border Is Not Under Control. It’s A Mad House’)

“[DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas] continues to say the border is closed and the border is secure. That is a lie. That is a lie to the American people,” Wolf claimed, saying that “he’s misleading the American people on purpose because he’s done it, he’s done it multiple, multiple times.”

When asked if Mayorkas should resign, Wolf said “he needs to be held accountable for that. But at the end of the few day, this is about protecting the homeland and making sure we have the right policies in place.”

The former acting secretary said the Biden administration is moving “these minors, these family units and others to all sorts of communities across the country,” and that these policies are “making the country less safe, they’re making our men and women of border patrol, the law enforcement officers less safe.” He added that the illegal immigrants crossing the border are also less safe because they of the “dangerous trek up.” (RELATED: ‘We Should Be Stopping This’: Mark Morgan Says Biden Border Policy Is Empowering Cartels, Border Smuggling)

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that President Joe Biden’s administration is ignoring a growing surge of deadly fentanyl at the southern border and has “their heads in the ground.”