Editorial

REPORT: Atlanta Braves Star Marcell Ozuna Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 18: Marcell Ozuna #20 of the Atlanta Braves flies out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning in Game Seven of the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 18, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna has reportedly been arrested.

According to Jeff Passan, Ozuna was arrested in Sandy Springs, GA on charges of aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery – family violence. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If the case goes to trial, the aggravated assault strangulation charges carries a minimum sentence of a year behind bars and a maximum of 20. Passen didn’t provide further details about what caused Ozuna to be arrested.

Obviously, this is an incredibly serious situation, and Ozuna has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

That’s our system here, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, this isn’t some minor alleged incident. He’s facing up to 20 years behind bars if he’s convicted.

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened. Clearly, Ozuna is in a very serious situation.