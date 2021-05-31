US

Alaska Hit With 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake

Seismologist observing earthquake readings

Seismologist in image not related to the story. Image for illustrative purposes only. (Photo: TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrew Jose Contributor
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Alaska on Sunday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

At around 11.p.m. local time, the ground in and around the epicenter — underneath the Talkeetna Mountains — began to shake, according to data from the USGS and the Alaska Earthquake Centre. The quake originated about 60 miles east of Talkeetna and 100 miles northeast of Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city. (RELATED: 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Oklahoma Near Kansas Border)

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System did not issue a tsunami warning, advisory, watch, or threat related to the Sunday evening earthquake, according to the National Weather Service’s website.

Residents from Homer to Fairbanks could feel the earthquake’s tremors, according to the USGS and reporting from Anchorage Daily News. Those in and around the Mat-Su and Anchorage areas could feel it “especially strong,” according to the outlet.

“Talkeetna … long rumble followed by a very strong jolt that flexed the house and sent some stuff on shelves to the floor,” Mark Westman of Talkeetna said, according to Anchorage Daily News.

“Then more rumbling. It was a long one. No damage, but the big jolt in the middle definitely rattled the nerves, that one packed a punch.”

He later said, “It was notable for the duration as well as the big jolt in the middle,” the outlet reported.

Sunday’s earthquake was reportedly the strongest recorded earthquake with an epicenter in the south-central Alaska area since the 7.1 magnitude quake in November 2018.