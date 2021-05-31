Fauci Set To Release Book On ‘Truth’

Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to publish a book towards the end of the year offering his views on truth, his philosophy on life and looking toward a brighter future.

Fauci’s book “Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward” shares his own experiences and lessons that have shaped his “life philosophy.”

The book is compiled of interviews with the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and discusses Fauci’s role in leading a crisis, according to Barnes & Noble’s overview of the book.

The book will cover Fauci’s battle with combating AIDS, Ebola and COVID-19 in his thirty years of service, according to Barnes and Noble’s overview. The overview said the book will contribute to those searching for a “more compassionate and purposeful life.”

“Those looking to live a more compassionate and purposeful life will find inspiration in his [Fauci’s] unique perspective on leadership, expecting the unexpected, and finding joy in difficult times,” the overview said. (RELATED: Simon & Schuster To Release Children’s Book About Dr. Fauci)

The book will influence readers on how to lead during a time of crisis and help lead to an optimistic future, Barnes & Noble said.

“The earnest reflections in these pages offer a universal message on how to lead in times of crisis and find resilience in the face of disappointments and obstacles,” the overview said.

“Sure to strike a chord with readers, the inspiring words of wisdom in this book are centered around life lessons compiled from hours of interviews, offering a concrete path to a bright and hopeful future.”

The book is set for release on November 2, 2021, Barnes & Noble announced.