‘Don’t Worry About Me’: Charles ‘Casey’ Kruta’s Letter Home, Weeks Before He Was Killed In Action

Private First Class Charles “Casey” Kruta boarded a ship bound for England in early October — and while aboard that ship he wrote a letter to his mother.

In that letter, which the family saved, Casey told his mother that he was en route to Europe — and that it was “about time.” (RELATED: My Grandfather’s Christmas On The Battlefield: 74th Anniversary Of The Battle Of The Bulge)

“I sure wish I could have seen Peppy. That was my first wish,” Casey said of his brother, a U.S. Navy sailor. “I tried but it was too late. It is better than two years now, and I miss him and can’t wait to see him.”

“I took a bath in salt water cause fresh water is scarce,” Casey wrote. “You can’t wash in it cause you can’t lather the soap. I did good to get the smell off of me.”

He offered reassurances to his mother, saying that he was “limited” in what he could say but would tell her everything when he returned home.

“Don’t worry about me for although I am here, I doubt whether my duty will be what you think,” he concluded. “Please give everyone my regards. Bye now and I will write often to everyone.”

After arriving in England, Casey went with the 423rd Infantry (part of the 106th Infantry Division known as the “Golden Lions”) into France, and then east into Belgium and the Ardennes.

They were expecting a lull in the fighting in that area, but Hitler gave the order — against disown generals’ advice — for his own Panzer division to make a push for Bastogne and then Antwerp. That offensive would later become known as the Battle of the Bulge.

The family received a telegram from the War Department notifying them that Casey had been reported “Missing In Action” on or about December 21, 1944 — just over two months after he had arrived in Europe.

Several weeks after they received notice that Casey was missing, the confirmation came that he had, in fact, been killed.

Casey was awarded a posthumous Purple Heart for his service.

Every day, but on Memorial Day especially, we remember his service and the service of so many like him. We are a grateful nation gives its thanks.