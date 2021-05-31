Cole Hauser On Yellowstone Season 4: ‘Everybody’s In Danger In Montana’

Cole Hauser has given fans some hints about “Yellowstone” season four, and it sounds like things will be off the rails.

During a recent interview with Deadline, the man famous for playing John Dutton’s right hand man, Rip Wheeler, said, “Everybody’s in danger in Montana after that,” when speaking about the ending of season three. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

He also added that the premiere of season four should be titled, “Wrath of Rip.”

For those of you who might have forgotten, during the final moments of the season three finale, a bloodbath among the Duttons unfolded, and we currently have no idea who is alive and who isn’t.

I know that I’ve complained a bunch about how little information we have about “Yellowstone” season four, but this is better than nothing.

We know for a fact that Rip and Jamie are alive and we think Monica is alive. Outside of that, all we know is that all hell broke loose.

Interestingly enough, when Hauser was talking about season four, he seemed to hint that Beth was alive. When talking about the relationship and Taylor Sheridan’s writing, he said, “He made it a slow burn for us and it has taken four years now to investigate each other as people, and how their hearts beat. And it has been a pleasure to do that with Kelly.”

That would seem to indicate that Beth is very much alive, but I might be reading into it a shade too much.

Now, we wait for a trailer or any kind of preview for season four.