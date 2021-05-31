Twenty-four years ago marks the moment Hollywood decided to sell out to China. The movie “Seven Years in Tibet” was the last time the country was depicted in a negative light, after the portrayal sparked a 5-year Chinese ban on the film company in a clear signal: Accommodate China or risk losing out on one of the world’s largest movie markets.
EDITORIAL: 24 Years Ago Marks The Moment Hollywood Decided To Sell Out To China
(Photo: YouTube/Screenshot/Public-User: Movie Clips Classic Trailers)
Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
