Honor Memorial Day With These Great Moments From ‘Band Of Brothers’

Memorial Day has arrived, and it’s a very important annual event in America.

On this day, we take time to celebrate and honor all the brave men and women who paid the ultimate price on behalf of this great country.

Every single year on Memorial Day, I take some time to watch the classic HBO hit “Band of Brothers,” which is the greatest series ever made.

The hit HBO mini-series and Stephen Ambrose book tells the story of Easy Company, 506th Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division from the start of basic training through the end of the war. It’s the greatest war story ever put on film.

If there’s ever been a series that takes viewers on a rollercoaster of every emotion and feeling possible, it’s “Band of Brothers.”

Every character draws you, and you feel pain as so many of them are killed during our fight to liberate Europe from the grip of the Nazis. So, take a moment to check out a few of the classic scenes below. Trust me, every second is worth your time.

I honestly can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen “Band of Brothers.” It has to be north of 50, and I hope to watch it another 50 times before I die.

The story of Easy Company should be mandatory in every school, and their journey is a perfect reminder as to why today is so important.

Now, go have yourself a great day as we honor all those that we’ve lost.