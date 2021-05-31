‘Eyes And Ears Of America Is Israel’ — Lindsey Graham Meets With Benjamin Netanyahu In Jerusalem On Memorial Day

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Memorial Day amid the ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas, the terrorist group controlling Gaza.

Graham posted photos after his Monday talks with Netanyahu, saying on Twitter he had a “great meeting,”

“‘More for Israel’ to help protect and defend from Hamas rocket attacks,” he added.

The Twitter account for the Prime Minister of Israel then tweeted out a video of Graham and Netanyahu.

Great meeting this morning in Jerusalem with @IsraeliPM Netanyahu. ‘More for Israel’ to help protect and defend from Hamas rocket attacks. pic.twitter.com/1eW112lw9W — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 31, 2021

Netanyahu praised Graham in the video, The Hill reported, saying, “No one has done more for Israel than you, Senator Lindsey Graham, stalwart champion of our alliance and we have no better friend.”

“You’ve been a tremendous friend and a tremendous ally,” he added.

Graham was holding a sign that reads: “More For Israel”.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, with US Senator @LindseyGrahamSC.https://t.co/aB73kVoizS pic.twitter.com/DPrdCyPeU9 — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 31, 2021

“The eyes and ears of America is Israel,” Graham said. “Nobody does more to protect America from radical Islam than our friends in Israel.”

“So what can you expect, my friends in Israel, in the next coming days and weeks from Washington? More,” Graham continued. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Calls For Cease-Fire In The Middle East)

President Joe Biden has said that Israel has the right to defend itself against attacks from Hamas. The comments have upset Democrats such as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has called Israel an “apartheid state.” RELATED: The Israel-Palestinian Conflict Is Dividing Democrats)

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas earlier in May.

The airstrikes have killed at least 212 people, including at least 61 children, local health authorities told The New York Times.