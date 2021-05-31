Megan Fox Teams Up With Army Veteran To Honor ‘Those Who Made The Ultimate Sacrfice’

Megan Fox has teamed up with Army veteran Colin Wayne again to support the troops on Memorial Day and honor those who “made the ultimate sacrifice.”

“Being able to team-up with Colin [Wayne] for a second year in a row and his pledge of at least $1 million in products is an honor,” the 35-year-old actress told Fox News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Whisky Company Releases Special Bottle Honoring Military Members)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox News (@foxnews)

“Memorial Day is all about honoring and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, and this give back is one I stand fully behind,” her statement added. “I want to thank Colin for his service and continuing to put people over profit.”

Wayne served three tours in Iraq, Egypt, and Afghanistan; he is the owner of Redline Steel, a home decor art company. (RELATED: Tom Cruise And Military Members Celebrate #TopGunDay With Great Photos And More)

Last year, the two worked together and raised more than $2.5 million in products, the outlet noted.

“To have Megan Fox get behind this campaign for the second year is an amazing feeling because of the success from the first year,” Wayne said about working with the “Jennifer’s Body” star.

“We are hopeful to team up for several years in the future for ‘Operation Memorial Giveback’ with more celebrities that want to giveback and honor our Veterans that paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” he added.

The goal this year is to “surpass $1 million in product donations” with his “Soldier Memorial” and to nationally “bring awareness to the true meaning behind Memorial Day.”

“As a veteran, Memorial Day is the most important federal holiday in existence and unfortunately has lost its true meaning,” Colin explained.” “Memorial Day is a day to honor those that paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country. It’s a day to honor the family members and loved ones that are no longer here so that we can have the many freedoms that we have in America.”