Alleged Neo-Nazi Planning A Mass Shooting Arrested In Texas, Police Say

Law enforcement arrested an alleged neo-Nazi who was planning a mass shooting at a Walmart in Texas a local police department announced Sunday.

Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, was arrested Friday for a terroristic threat to create public fear of serious bodily injury, according to the Kerr County Sheriffs Office. Law enforcement, including local police and the FBI, investigated Blevins for a week to confirm his association with extremist ideologies.

“This case reminds us that we need to always be vigilant. Many think ‘that can’t happen here,’ and it was well on the way to happening,” Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said in a statement. “Our investigators did outstanding work in this case, and possibly saved many lives. The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable.”

Officials obtained information that Blevins was preparing to conduct a mass shooting and made plans for his arrest, according to the Kerr County Sheriffs Office. While executing a search warrant of his home following his arrest, officials seized firearms, ammunition, concentrated THC, and radical ideology paraphernalia including books, flags and handwritten documents.

Blevins was on active felony probation at the time of the arrest and prohibited from owning firearms, according to the Kerr County Sheriffs Office. (RELATED: Neo-Nazi Sentenced To Nearly 20 Years In Prison For Plot To Blow Up Synagogue)

Blevins was taken to the Kerr County Jail on a $250,000 bond, according to the Kerr County Sheriffs Office. Federal law enforcement officials may pursue charges in the case.

The Kerr County Sheriffs Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

