REVIEW: ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Shocks In The Finale With Incredible Twist Ending

“Mare of Easttown” is in the books, and the ending was incredible.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

Going into the finale for the limited series, we all knew that there was a very high chance that things were going to shake out differently than we expected. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I’m not sure a single person I know who watched the show really thought Billy was the real killer. It seemed too simple, obvious and forced.

Personally, I thought it was John, and the picture the police had would prove it. Well, I turned out to be half right. The picture did prove that John was involved with Erin, but not the way we thought.

The real killer was his 13-year-old son Ryan, who killed her during an altercation intended just to scare her. With his dad already in prison taking the fall for him, the entire Ross family was entirely destroyed when the closing credits rolled.

The trends of “Mare of Easttown” taught us that the answers were almost never what we were being led to believe. Expecting the unexpected was what we’d come to expect.

However, I never figured Ryan would be the killer the whole time. That was one hell of a twist.

All the way around, “Mare of Easttown” was a hell of a show that kept us guessing the whole time. Kate Winslet gave a chilling and outstanding performance as Mare, and I was engaged the whole time.

Now, I guess we have to sit back and find a new series to dig our teeth into. I can’t wait to see what HBO brings us next!