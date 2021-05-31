Russia Warns America To Expect Various ‘Uncomfortable’ ‘Signals From Moscow’ Ahead Of Putin-Biden Meeting

Russia said Monday that America should expect “uncomfortable” signals leading up to President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming June meeting.

“The Americans must assume that a number of signals from Moscow … will be uncomfortable for them, including in the coming days,” Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said according to RIA news agency, Reuters reported.

Russia is also ramping up its military activity in the west, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reportedly added Monday, according to Interfax news agency. Shoigu explained the move is a reaction to increased military activity from the U.S. and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), according to Reuters.

“The actions of our Western colleagues are destroying the world’s security system and force us to take adequate countermeasures,” Shoigu reportedly said according to Interfax. “Around 20 military formations and units will be formed in the Western Military District by the end of the year.”

Russia’s promise of “uncomfortable” signals and an increase in military comes after Biden promised to press Putin on human rights issues during a speech Sunday. Russia will have a response to this inquiry, according to Ryabkov, who suggested that Washington isn’t being as easy as Russia with setting up a plan for the upcoming summit, Reuters reported, citing RIA.

The long-awaited Biden-Putin meeting will occur June 16 in Geneva, Switzerland, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday. This will be the Biden's first meeting with Putin as president, though the two interacted during his time as vice president.



U.S. and Russia relations are struggling, with Reuters reporting they’re “at post-Cold War lows.”