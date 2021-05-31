Urban Meyer Stars In Bizarre Wrestling Skit

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer starred in a bizarre wrestling skit Sunday night.

The legendary coach was part of All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing PPV event for fans, and it was just downright strange. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The more you can do ???????? — I think that is the saying us coaches use. We had a good laugh watching this scene play back. #StadiumStampede pic.twitter.com/1wu9v9e2X7 — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) May 31, 2021

He handed a computer to Chris Jericho during a fight, and at one point said “Holy sh*t” during the exchange.

Watch the weird stunt unfold below.

Hey, Urban, are we trying to win football games down in Jacksonville or are we trying to be part of wrestling stunts?

I’m not an expert, but I’m pretty sure that’s not what the fans signed up for when you were hired and drafted Trevor Lawrence!

Once Meyer wins a few Super Bowls, then he can worry about starring in wrestling events. Until then, save the wrestling stunts for the paid talent involved.

Trust me, the fans want to win. They don’t give a damn about this.