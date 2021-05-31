Watch ESPN’s Memorial Day Special With Former Army Ranger And NFL Lineman Alejandro Villanueva

Monday is Memorial Day, and it’s a great time to learn the story of former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva.

A few years ago, ESPN released an incredible special on the former Army Ranger and current Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers’ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Villanueva became an Army Ranger after graduating from West Point, and he did three tours in Afghanistan prior to entering the NFL.

If there’s one video to watch today to remind yourself why today is important, I think this one will get the job done. Watch Villanueva’s story below.

It’s truly incredible that guys like Villanueva exist, and I’m damn proud guys like him are on our side. Imagine the sacrifice it takes to commit to going to West Point, joining the Army Rangers and then doing three tours of duty.

Most people can’t be convinced to do anything to help others. Yet, Villanueva is a shining example of the sacrifices so many people have made and so many of his friends made, especially the ones who didn’t come home.

If you take nothing else away from this interview, just remember the families of the fallen today and remember the people impacted the most by Memorial Day. For many, today is a painful reminder of loss and not a party.