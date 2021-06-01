Alec Baldwin Once Tried To Nab A Role On ‘The Sopranos’

Actor Alec Baldwin once wanted to grab a role on “The Sopranos.”

Baldwin revealed he had wanted to play the man that killed Tony Soprano in the series during Sunday’s episode of “Talking Sopranos.”

“I called up whoever it was… and said… ‘There’s only one man in this business who should come in, whack Jimmy, and ride off with Edie, and I am that man,'” Baldwin recalled during the podcast. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘The Sopranos’ Is Truly One Of The Greatest Series Ever Made)

“They were like, ‘Sure, sounds great. We’ll add your name to the list of all the Irish actors who think that they should be on ‘The Sopranos,'” he added.

WATCH:

Baldwin told “The Sopranos” stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa that he had an idea of why he was never cast in the show. The Hollywood actor told the stars that he once ran into the creator of “The Sopranos” and had an embarrassing moment.

“I’m holding my shirt up to the mechanical dryer, and the door opens, and… this my introduction to David Chase,” Baldwin said during the podcast. “He goes, ‘Alec Baldwin? What the f*ck are you doing, drying your shirt in the bathroom at the Four Seasons restaurant?’ And I think based on that alone, I was never cast on your show.”

Luckily for Baldwin, Tony Soprano never died on-screen and the end of the series is still up for interpretation.

HBO Max is currently working on releasing a prequel to “The Sopranos” and a documentary film about the making of the show hit theaters May 19.