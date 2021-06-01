Barbershop Owner Allegedly Killed Customer Who Refused To Pay

Police charged a barbershop owner with first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed a customer who refused to pay, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Tuesday.

Police charged 40-year-old Deshon Mcadory of Lombard, Illinois, a suburb outside Chicago, with first-degree murder, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The shooting occurred at Studio 914 barbershop located in the western suburb of Maywood, Cook County prosecutors and police told the outlet. (RELATED: Police Data Shows Chicago Shootings For March At Highest Level In 4 Years)

The owner of a suburban barbershop was ordered held in lieu of $250,000 bail Sunday after he allegedly shot and killed a customer who refused to pay.​ https://t.co/VVIubWOhAY — KTVU (@KTVU) June 1, 2021

Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin Meehan said 31-year-old Christian McDougald refused to pay for a haircut and argued with barbers at the Maywood shop, Chicago Sun-Times reported. The dispute moved outside before Mcadory allegedly shot McDougald once in the chest, according to the outlet.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and took McDougald to Maywood’s Loyola University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Meehan told the Chicago Sun-Times that a witness identified Mcadory as the shooter. Police reportedly found a gun tied to the shooting in Mcadory’s coat and ammunition matching the shell casing in his car.