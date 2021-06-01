Former BLM Leader Describes ‘Ugly Truth’ About Organization

The founder of Black Lives Matter St. Paul discussed what he says is the “ugly truth” about the organization’s views on family and education in a YouTube video released Wednesday.

Rashad Turner, who founded the chapter in 2015, criticized BLM, saying it was unable to provide for black families and improve the education system in Minneapolis. Turner said BLM’s denunciation of charter schools was an “ugly truth,” arguing that it prevents black children from earning a quality education and attaining later success.

“I learned the ugly truth, the moratorium of charter schools does not support rebuilding the black family. But it does create barriers to a better education for black children,” Turner said.

Turner, whose grandparents raised him after his father’s death, said they emphasized the role education plays in becoming successful. After founding a Black Lives Matter chapter with the intent of helping black children attain a good education, Turner said the organization “had little concern for rebuilding black families.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: ‘Black Lives Matter Believes In Force…When They Want Something, They Take It’)

“I believed the organization stood for exactly what the name implies, black lives do matter. However, after a year on the inside, I learned they had little concern for rebuilding black families. And they cared even less about improving the quality of education for students in Minneapolis,” Turner said.

He resigned from BLM after spending a year and a half working in the organization and currently serves as the president and executive director of the Minnesota Parent Union.

“[The Minnesota Parent Union is] dedicated to helping parents move their children from failing schools to successful schools. It’s hard work, and we’re up against forces that don’t want us to succeed,” he said.