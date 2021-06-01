Desert Shootout In California Leaves Suspect And Deputy Dead

A shootout in a California desert left a sheriff’s deputy and suspect dead, authorities announced Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

Sgt. Dominic Vaca, a 43-year-old with 17 years of experience with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, was killed Monday afternoon near east Los Angeles along with the unidentified suspect, the AP reported.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sergeant Dominic Vaca. pic.twitter.com/VCqSX7YfhF — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) June 1, 2021

“It’s my sad duty to report that, despite the heroic, life-saving measures of the staff at the hospital, Sergeant Dominic Vaca, 43 years old and 17-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, has succumbed to his injuries,” San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon said in a video statement posted on Twitter. “The gunshot wound he sustained earlier today was too severe for him to overcome. Our prayers are with him and his family as we all mourn in this difficult time.”

Sergeant Vaca served 17 years with the Department and was a sergeant at the Morongo Basin Station. pic.twitter.com/smaMdADwMH — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) June 1, 2021

Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a motorcyclist for not having a license plate near Yucca Valley, McMahon reportedly stated. (RELATED: Man Who Pleaded Guilty To Purchasing Firearms Used In The San Bernardino Terrorist Attack Sentenced To 20 Years)

McMahon said the motorcyclist tried to flee rather than comply with the officers, the AP reported. At some point, the suspect abandoned his motorcycle and ran into the desert.

When law enforcement personnel pursued the suspect, the individual opened fire on the officers. One of the bullets struck Vaca, who was airlifted to the hospital where he subsequently passed away. However, officers were able to kill the suspect by returning fire, the AP reported.