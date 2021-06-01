Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Reveals ‘The Only Record’ He Has ‘Eyes Set On Breaking’

Chiefs’ star QB Patrick Mahomes is getting ready for the 2021 season and revealed “the only record” he has “eyes set on breaking” following his team’s loss in Super Bowl LV.

“The only record I have my eyes set on breaking, which would be new this year, is going 20-0,” the Kansas City player told Bleacher Report’s Kayla Nicole this past weekend at the first annual “15 and the Mahomies Aloha Golf Classic.” The comments were noted by NFL.com in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Chiefs’ Antonio Hamilton Donates $30,000 To First Grader In Need Of Heart Transplant)

“That’s not really a record to be broken, I guess you would say,” he added. “But I think 19-0 is the record right now, so being able to go 20-0, to be the first one to do that, that would be awesome.” (RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Responds After Chiefs Fan Uses ‘Deadpool’ Line At 2021 Draft To Propose To Girlfriend)

Mahomes’ goal isn’t exactly out of the realm of possibilities as no other team has won more than the Chiefs since the Superbowl-winning QB took the helm. This year the NFL will extend the regular season to 17 games, so his goal would mean a perfect season plus three wins in the playoffs.

The current record is actually 17-0 set by the 1972 Dolphins, the only team with a perfect season. The 2007 New England Patriots, led by Tom Brady, came close to beating the record. They started out 18-0 but fell short in the Super Bowl to close out 18-1.