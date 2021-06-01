Experienced Hiker Found Dead From’ Traumatic Injuries’

A 29-year-old “experienced” hiker was found dead Monday afternoon in Colorado, according to authorities, who believe he fell.

Patrick Eells of Telluride was found dead from “traumatic injuries suffered from an apparent fall while hiking alone on the Dallas-Gilpin ridge,” the San Miguel County Sheriff’s office said in a statement Monday.

Eells told his girlfriend Sunday he was going to hike from Telluride to Sneffels Highline and possibly even summit Mt. Emma, according to authorities.

Eells was reported missing around 11:00 p.m., Sunday night and authorities launched a search-and-rescue mission Monday morning.

Eells body was found around 2:00 p.m..

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Eells who so clearly was in the prime of his life,” Sheriff Bill Masters said.

“We are fortunate to have the expertise and resources available with our staff, volunteers, and regional partners to safely and efficiently accomplish a very difficult and technical mission today,” Masters said.

“We were hoping for a better outcome,” he added.