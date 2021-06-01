Dan Mullen Gets A 3-Year Extension, Will Earn $7.6 Million Annually

Florida football coach Dan Mullen has agreed to a substantial extension.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Mullen has agreed to a three year extension that will pay him at least $7.6 million through the 2027 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mullen is now the third highest paid coach in the SEC.

Mullen is without a doubt one of the best coaches in all of college football, and when you find a great coach in college, you do whatever it takes to keep him.

While paying him $7.6 million annually might be a shade of a stretch, it’s better to overpay than have a garbage coach.

Given how disappointing Florida was for several years before Mullen arrived, he’s certainly worth keeping around.

Last year, the Gators came within a handful of plays of upsetting Alabama in the SEC title game. Clearly, they’re trending in the correct direction.

Now, Mullen will be sticking around in Gainesville for the foreseeable future. If you’re a fan of the Gators, I have to imagine you’re happy with this decision.