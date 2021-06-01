Retired Navy SEAL David Goggins Releases Awesome Motivational Memorial Day Message

Retired Navy SEAL David Goggins released a video for the ages Monday afternoon.

The retired SEAL and current athlete motivational speaker released a video on Memorial Day about how anyone can make it in America, and everyone should hear his message.

“So, if you don’t make it in this world, then it’s your fault,” Goggins said to close out the video when talking about how all people can be successful.

You can watch his full comments below.

Today you are an American! If you don’t love this country, at least honor and celebrate those who have fought and died for the very freedom you use to express your dislike for it! Stay hard! pic.twitter.com/iYdw2zVeFP — David Goggins (@davidgoggins) May 31, 2021

I don’t know much about David Goggins other than he has a substantial social media following and his history speaks for itself.

However, after seeing this video, I think I’m going to be a fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Goggins (@davidgoggins)

We need more people out there telling the public that it’s ultimately up to themselves on whether or not they succeed.

You can’t blame the boogeyman off in the distance for all your problems. You’ll get nowhere in life doing that. Sure, things might get tough from time to time, but you don’t quit.

You just find a way to work harder and work smarter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Goggins (@davidgoggins)

Props to Goggins for spreading a message that we need much more of in 2021.