‘They Are Searching For A Crime’: Donald Trump Jr. Says New York Attorney General Is Persecuting Her Political Enemies

Donald Trump Jr. ripped into New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday for the criminal investigation currently underway from her office into the Trump Organization.

During a segment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Trump Jr., the executive vice president of the company, claimed that James is “searching for a crime” and engaging in a “persecution” of her political enemies.

“I think it’s a political persecution and I know that because she literally campaigned on it. She was going to investigate the crimes. The problem is it wasn’t as though she was a part of this office. She had no idea but, in New York, it’s okay to try to persecute your political enemies, to try to target them, to try to hurt them and they’ve been doing that for over five years,” Trump Jr. began.

“So five years, no actual crime, they are in search of a crime,” he continued. “They’ve been trying to investigate to create a crime because that’s what you’re doing in New York … If this was happening in a banana republic, we’d be outraged. When it’s going on in one of the largest states in America everyone seems to be silent on it.”

Trump Jr. then went on to criticize the state of New York for using taxpayer dollars to investigate the Trump Organization instead of focusing on the needs of their constituents.

“In New York, crime is going through the roof, taxes are going to go through the roof, property values are going down, murder rates are skyrocketing and, yet, rather than using taxpayer dollars to actually go and solve those issues to prevent the degeneration of New York even further, they’re going to continue to spend those taxpayer dollars targeting their enemies and that’s pretty disgusting,” he claimed. (‘Greatest Witch Hunt In American History’: Trump Goes Off On New York Grand Jury Probe)

“Even if they don’t get anything, they get you to spend millions of dollars and that’s sort of a win in of itself,” Trump Jr. concluded.

Attorney General Letitia James announced on May 19 that her office was pursuing a criminal probe into the Trump Organization, which former President Donald Trump dismissed as politically motivated in a lengthy statement.

“There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime. But, make no mistake, that is exactly what is happening here,” the former president said.

James also said several times, both during and after her campaign for attorney general in 2018, that she planned to launch investigations into Trump, his family and “anyone” in his circle.