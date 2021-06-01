Gigantic Marlin Caught Off The Coast Of Hawaii

A gigantic marlin was recently caught in Hawaii.

According to BroBible, a 1,028-pound "Grander" blue marlin was caught by Angler Tara Thompson-Disnard and Captain Kevin Hiney near Kalaoa, Hawaii, and the photos are unreal.

Take a look at this beast below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara Thompson-Disnard (@seamaiden808)

Folks, that thing is in the same ocean that you go swimming in! You know when the water gets super deep and you can't see what's going on?

Well, you now know. There are gigantic marlins cruising around the water with a weapon for a nose. Enjoy your swim!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Lynne (@fishergal808)

I need to see some film footage on the battle to haul this fish in immediately. I need to know how long it took to reel that beast in.

Something tells me that it lasted an insanely long time. Marlins are notorious for their fighting skills once they’re on the line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carey Chen (@careychenart)

While I hate the ocean, I do respect a great fishing story, and everyone involved with hooking this “Grander” blue marlin has one hell of a story for the rest of their lives.