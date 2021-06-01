Jay Cutler Says The Bears Should Start Andy Dalton And Let Justin Fields Watch For A Bit

Jay Cutler thinks Justin Fields should ride the bench for a bit with the Chicago Bears.

The Bears drafted Fields 11th overall in the 2021 draft, and the belief is that he’ll be starting sooner than later over Andy Dalton in Chicago. Well, the former face of the franchise thinks the team should take things slowly. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Cutler recently said the following during an interview on WMVP-AM 1000 in Chicago, according to BroBible:

I wouldn’t play the kid to start. That’s where I’d start. I’d let him watch. I think it’s just a tough spot to just throw someone out there, especially in Chicago. And I think Andy is more than serviceable. I think they can win games with Andy and kind of pull the ship along until (Fields) is ready. He’s obviously talented. He can move. He can throw. He won a lot at Ohio State. He seems to have a little chip on his shoulder, which I don’t think is a bad thing. But like we’ve talked about numerous times, when you’re playing quarterback (in the NFL), there are a lot of moving parts.”

Respectfully, I have to disagree with Cutler on this one, and I say that as someone who is a Cutler fan.

There’s no reason to not start Fields day one if the competition is even close. Fields is way more athletic, the future of the team and he needs to get reps ASAP.

The Bears aren’t in a win now position, and that means they can take things easy with Fields.

However, if he’s not even close to being ready, then go ahead and play Dalton. You don’t want to crush his confidence.

However, if he appears serviceable by week one, then go with Fields. It’s just football. Don’t get complicated with it.