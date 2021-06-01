President Biden Lays Out His Plan To Celebrate ‘Pride Month’

President Joe Biden touted his administration’s pro-LGBTQ policies Monday and vowed more action to continue “the historic progress made towards LGBTQ+ equality” since he took office.

The White House released a fact sheet Monday highlighting dozens of initiatives the Biden administration has undertaken to advance the LGBT movement, including rescinding former President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people serving in the military. The administration has also announced that U.S. embassies across the globe are allowed to fly rainbow pride flags on the same pole as the American flag.

“Too many LGBTQ+ Americans across our nation continue facing discrimination and hate, especially LGBTQ+ people of color and transgender Americans, and some states are attempting to roll back the clock on equality with discriminatory bills that target LGBTQ+ people and families,” the White House said in a statement. “The Biden-Harris Administration reaffirms that no one should face discrimination or harassment because of who they are or whom they love.”

Biden followed up the White House statement with an official presidential proclamation declaring June 2021 “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Pride Month.”

“While I am proud of the progress my Administration has made in advancing protections for the LGBTQ+ community, I will not rest until full equality for LGBTQ+ Americans is finally achieved and codified into law,” he wrote.

Top on the list of Biden’s LGBT agenda is the passage of the Equality Act, which would include sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes under federal civil rights laws. Biden vowed to pass the bill within his first 100 days in office, but ultimately failed to do so. (RELATED: ‘This Is An Absolute Emergency’: Feminist Activist Blasts Democrats’ Equality Act As Harmful To Women And Girls)

The White House statement precipitated a wave of similar announcements from administration officials, including Secretary of State Tony Blinken, who said combatting discrimination internationally is a top priority.

“LGBTQI+ persons around the world continue to face discrimination, violence, and other forms of persecution because of who they are and whom they love. Although we still have work to do, the Department is proud to lead by the power of example, including the example set by the LGBTQI+ members of our workforce, in the promotion of human rights for all persons,” Blinken said in a statement.