Kate Winslet Says She Might Not Be Doing Nudity Anymore

Actress Kate Winslet admitted she might be done going nude for the big screen during an interview shared Monday by The New York Times.

“I think my days are getting a little bit numbered of doing nudity,” Winslet told the outlet. “I’m just not that comfortable doing it anymore. It’s not even really an age thing, actually. There comes a point where people are going to go, ‘Oh, here she goes again.'”

She added that she feels it isn’t fair to the people behind the cameras who have to work to capture her best angles as she ages, the outlet reported.

Winslet opened up about nudity during films and TV shows during a conversation about her most recent work, “Mare of Easttown.” Winslet appears nude in the new show and revealed she refused to let the director edit out her “bulgy bit of belly” from a sex scene, according to The New York Times. (RELATED: Kate Winslet Calls Out Hollywood For Its Homophobia,’ Says She Knows ‘At Least 4 Actors Absolutely Hiding Their Sexuality’)

Winslet isn’t the first actress to claim she’s done going nude.

Kiera Knightley reportedly added a “no nudity” clause into her contracts after she gave birth to her first child. However, the actress doesn’t have an “absolute ban” on filming nude scenes.

“I don’t have an absolute ban [on filming nude scenes], but I kind of do with men,” Knightley said during the Chanel Connects podcast. “It’s partly vanity and also it’s the male gaze.”