Khabib Nurmagomedov Says He Was Offered ‘About’ $100 Million To Fight Floyd Mayweather In Saudi Arabia

Khabib Nurmagomedov has confirmed that he was offered a ton of money to fight Floyd Mayweather.

The star fighter's manager Ali Abdelaziz recently claimed that his client was offered $100 million to fight Mayweather while speaking with Mike Tyson, according to Bloody Elbow. Now, Khabib has revealed whether or not that's true.

During some comments to the press, the legendary Russian fighter was asked about the legitimacy to claims he was offered $100 million to fight Floyd Mayweather.

Khabib confirmed that discussions took place for a potential fight in Saudi Arabia, and noted the dollar amount was roughly $100 million.

“That wasn’t the exact sum, but about that,” he explained. You can listen to his full comments below.

Imagine turning down $100 million for a boxing match that really wouldn’t be anything more than a glorified stunt.

Khabib, who is retired, must be damn serious about never strapping on the gloves again if he said “no” to roughly $100 million.

That’s not just life-changing money. That’s f-you money.

29-0 it is. He is ???? officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend. pic.twitter.com/QeoSP12zw2 — danawhite (@danawhite) March 19, 2021

The good news for Floyd is that he did find a new opponent because he’s fighting Logan Paul on Sunday. Now, will it generate the same hype as Khabib would have? No, but it’s still a paycheck!