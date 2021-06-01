Man Fatally Shoots Firefighter, Then Allegedly Sets House On Fire

An off-duty firefighter fatally shot a fellow firefighter and injured another Tuesday morning at Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Station 81, Fox LA reported.

LA COUNTY FIREFIGHTER SHOOTING: Fire Chief Daryl Osby said at a news conference Tuesday that a 44-year-old fire specialist died in shooting and a 54-year-old firefighter was shot. https://t.co/NAO2ikAW8Y — KTVN 2 News (@KTVN) June 1, 2021

The off-duty firefighter shot two victims at the station located in the 8700 block of Sierra Highway just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said, according to Fox LA.

“I never thought one of our firefighters would face danger at one of our own community fire stations,” Osby reportedly said.

The 44-year-old firefighter who was shot and killed had been a 20-year veteran of the department, according to Osby. (RELATED: Actress Angelina Jolie Says Playing A Firefighter Left Her Inspired)

“He was a brave, committed, loyal member of the fire department,” Osby told reporters Tuesday.

The injured firefighter, a 54-year-old captain, had multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, Fox LA reported. He is expected to survive.

Witnesses identified the suspect who fled the firehouse in a white Toyota pickup, and sheriff’s officials reportedly followed the suspect home. However, the suspect had barricaded the home and set it on fire before committing suicide by gunshot, Fox LA reported.