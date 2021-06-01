Lunatic Driver Bulldozed Through National Cemetery Headstones On Memorial Day

A woman plowed her vehicle into several headstones at Denver’s Fort Logan National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Denver7 reported.

The unidentified woman side-swiped two vehicles parked in the cemetery parking lot before crashing into the headstones, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Service Members Place Flags Throughout Arlington National Cemetery Ahead Of Memorial Day)

Driver plows through national cemetery headstones on Memorial Day https://t.co/1ZHWPSX1gS pic.twitter.com/KbvQm2x0ME — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) June 1, 2021

Antonio Moran, a witness at the cemetery honoring his deceased family members who served in the military, told Denver7 he saw the woman driving the car full-speed and slamming into other vehicles before driving through and hitting the gravestones.

“It just got worse and worse,” Moran said. He also told the outlet that some gravestones were broken and others were ripped from the ground.

The Denver Police Department arrested the woman, who allegedly yelled at a crowd of witnesses at the cemetery, asking for empathy, Denver7 reported.

Police are investigating her for driving under the influence, according to the outlet.

“It’s just crazy,” Moran told Denver7. “This day is supposed to be about honoring and giving respects and remembering the veterans that gave their lives for this country, so the fact that someone made these kind of choices and disrupted a cemetery out of all places, it’s sad.”