Robbers Beat Up, Slash At 64-Year-Old Man In Subway Station, Video Shows

A 64-year-old man was slashed in the head Sunday morning during a robbery at a subway station in Manhattan, video footage shows.

The victim was at the East 59th Street and Lexington Avenue station around 5:00 a.m., Sunday morning, according to police. The suspects allegedly demanded the victim hand over cash before they are seen beating the victim.

WANTED for A Robbery at the Lexington Avenue and East 59 Street train station. #Manhattan @NYPD17pct on 5/30/21@4:57AM two unidentified males approached the victim and demanded cash Reward up to $3500Seen them?Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPSor DM us!Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/dHEigk9DZD — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 31, 2021

Video footage captures the victim trying to evade the suspects before they grab him and begin punching him in the head. The victim falls over the turnstile but the suspects drag him back through and pummel him, video footage shows.

The victim was also slashed in the head, according to Pix 11. The suspects took $150 from the victim before fleeing the scene, according to the report. (RELATED: Police Release Footage Of Man Pushing Bystander Onto Subway Tracks)

In another incident early Monday morning, video footage shows two suspects brutally beating and stabbing a man multiple times in the back at a Harlem subway station.

WANTED for AN Assault inside of the 125 Street Station (2,3 Lines; Lenox Ave),. #Manhattan @NYPD28pct on 5/31/21 @ 6:00 AM The unidentified male stabbed the victim multiple times to the baac. Reward up to $3500Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! pic.twitter.com/AdTolOfLGd — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 1, 2021

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced they would be upping private security at subway stations due to the spike in violent crimes, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“The last thing I want to do is to devote precious resources in the middle of a financial crisis to additional security contractors,” the MTA’s interim head of subway operations Sarah Feinberg said, according to the report. “But I’m also not going to be in a position where my customers and workforce continue to feel uncomfortable and unsafe.”

Subway ridership dropped during the coronavirus pandemic, but has yet to make a comeback, according to data from the MTA.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the New York Police Department but did not receive a response at the time of publication.