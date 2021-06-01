Editorial

The NFL Season Starts In Exactly 100 Days When The Cowboys Play The Buccaneers

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The NFL season is exactly 100 days away.

In 100 days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys will take the field to get the 2021-22 NFL season started, and I’m super excited. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just like with college football, the 100-day mark is a major sign that we’re closing in on the games returning, and that’s good news for America.

Not only will the NFL be back in 100 days, but it’s almost a lock at this point that all 32 teams have packed stadiums.

After the past 15+ months of chaos in America, I’d say that’s a huge victory.

This is the United States of America, and in this country, we play football. That’s what we do, we’ve done it for generations and we’ll do it for the generations that follow.

While the 2020 season was loaded with chaos, we successfully crowned a Super Bowl champion as Tom Brady earned his seventh ring.

In 100 days, he’ll take the first steps towards doing it again.

 

We’re in for a great NFL season, folks. I can promise you that much. Now, let’s keep counting down the days!