The NFL Season Starts In Exactly 100 Days When The Cowboys Play The Buccaneers

The NFL season is exactly 100 days away.

In 100 days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys will take the field to get the 2021-22 NFL season started, and I’m super excited. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Exactly 100 days until the Cowboys and Bucs kick off the NFL regular season on Thursday, September 9. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2021

Just like with college football, the 100-day mark is a major sign that we’re closing in on the games returning, and that’s good news for America.

Not only will the NFL be back in 100 days, but it’s almost a lock at this point that all 32 teams have packed stadiums.

After the past 15+ months of chaos in America, I’d say that’s a huge victory.

Already, 30 of 32 clubs have approval to safely open at 100% capacity before the 2021 preseason begins, league exec Peter O’Reilly said. The #Colts and #Broncos are the two remaining, but “both have a clear path” to get approval before August, O’Reilly said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 25, 2021

Rules on masking and vaccinations will be dictated by teams in concert with state and local guidelines, not by the NFL. But with 100% capacity expected at all stadiums, covered seats and pods will be gone. The league continues to encourage everyone to get vaccinated. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 25, 2021

This is the United States of America, and in this country, we play football. That’s what we do, we’ve done it for generations and we’ll do it for the generations that follow.

While the 2020 season was loaded with chaos, we successfully crowned a Super Bowl champion as Tom Brady earned his seventh ring.

In 100 days, he’ll take the first steps towards doing it again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

We’re in for a great NFL season, folks. I can promise you that much. Now, let’s keep counting down the days!