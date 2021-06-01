REPORT: Pentagon Could Change Policy To Allow Pride Flags On Military Bases

The Pentagon is reportedly reviewing a Trump-era policy that bans the display of certain types of flags at U.S. military bases.

A change in the policy could allow for the display of rainbow gay pride flags at military bases, according to CNN. A senior defense official reportedly said no decision had yet been made, but Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is aware of the discussions and his legal staff is involved in the matter.

One reason the decision has not been made is that a change could lead to a variety of different non-governmental flags being displayed at military bases. The policy was initially put into place by former President Donald Trump’s Defense Secretary Mark Esper to prevent the display of Confederate flags last summer during increased racial tension and the re-emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

A possible middle ground being considered is to allow specifically for the rainbow flag to be displayed without opening the door for other political expressions, according to CNN. The State Department enacted such a policy in April, which has resulted in a number of U.S. embassies around the world flying the gay pride flag at the start of pride month.

The July 2020 memo issued by Esper stated that only the American flag, POW/MIA flags, flags of American allies, military services and senior officers could be displayed. (RELATED: Pentagon Requests Blowout Budget To Fight ‘Climate Crisis’ And ‘Extremism’ Among Troops)

It isn’t currently known what the status of Black Lives Matter flags would be under a potential new policy, according to CNN.