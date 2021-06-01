Taylor Swift Headed To Big Screen With Star-Studded Cast In New Film

Taylor Swift is headed back to the big screen along with a star-studded cast for a new film that’s reportedly already completing production in Los Angeles.

Not a whole lot of details have been released about New Regency’s latest feature film from David O. Russell that the 31-year-old pop star will appear in, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Photos From Joe Alwyn Have Taylor Swift Fans Convinced The Two Are Quarantining Together During Pandemic)

The “Shake it Off” hitmaker will reportedly appear alongside huge Hollywood names such as Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Mike Myers and Timothy Olyphant, to name a few. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations)

Details about the plot are being kept under wraps along with a release date from 20th Century Studios.

It is Russell’s first time directing since the 2015 film “Joy” with Jennifer Lawrence. It will also be Swift’s first time back on the big screen since the 2019 movie musical/fantasy “Cats,” in which she played Bombalurina in the Universal adaption of the famed Andrew Lloyd Webber stage show.

Taylor also previously made a few onscreen appearances in other movies such as Garry Marshall’s romantic comedy “Valentine’s Day” and the adaptation of “The Giver” with Meryl Streep. Swift was also the subject of a Netflix documentary titled “Miss Americana,” which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.