‘The Woman In The Window’ Is One Of The Worst Movies Ever Made

“The Woman in the Window” is an all-time abysmal film.

While eating dinner on Memorial Day, my girlfriend and I decided to watch a movie together to close out the day. After some searching, we ended up deciding on the Netflix film starring Amy Adams.

Drilling a hole in my head probably would have been a better decision than wasting more than an hour and a half on this movie.

It’s so bad that it’s almost hard to know where to begin. Adams plays Dr. Anna Fox, who is afraid to go outside after attempting suicide and the death of her family.

When a new family moves in across the street, mysterious things start happening, she believes she witnessed a woman being murdered, nobody believes her and then all hell breaks loose.

That’s more or less the entire film. There’s a twist ending that is so stupid that I should just spoil it all for you, but I won’t.

It’s now Tuesday morning, and I still can’t believe I didn’t turn the movie off after 15 minutes. It’s that bad. The dialogue is terrible, the film is choppy as all hell and it makes very little sense.

The only upside at all was that Amy Adams actually does an above average job, but even her skills aren’t nearly enough to save “The Woman in the Window.”

Trust me when I say that you should never watch this movie. It’s so bad that it’s honestly hard to believe that Netflix even allowed it to be released.