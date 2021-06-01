Editorial

Tim Tebow Jersey Sales Are Still Dominating The NFL

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 27: Tim Tebow #85 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on May 27, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Tim Tebow is still dominating NFL jersey sales.

After the Jaguars officially inked the Florida Heisman winner to a contract, he immediately took the top five selling spots for jerseys in the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Tebow hasn’t really slowed down. After more than a week in the league as a tight end with the Jaguars, the college football legend still holds the top two spots.

For comparison, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is currently sitting several spots behind Tebow at 14th.

As I’ve said since day one of Tim Tebow returning to the NFL, people are genuinely interested and excited to see him on the field again.

The fact that Tebow is moving a ton of merchandise and seemingly has a great relationship with Trevor Lawrence would seem to indicate that he’s not going anywhere.

I know that’s going to trigger his critics, but it’s the truth!

Hopefully, Tebow can make the 53-man roster and ball out this season. Just from a pure entertainment standpoint, it’d be awesome to watch.