Tim Tebow Jersey Sales Are Still Dominating The NFL

Tim Tebow is still dominating NFL jersey sales.

After the Jaguars officially inked the Florida Heisman winner to a contract, he immediately took the top five selling spots for jerseys in the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At https://t.co/jHuhn4vMsP today, the top five selling items are all….Tim Tebow items. pic.twitter.com/k2wdJvX5lQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2021

Well, Tebow hasn’t really slowed down. After more than a week in the league as a tight end with the Jaguars, the college football legend still holds the top two spots.

For comparison, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is currently sitting several spots behind Tebow at 14th.

Here’s a look at the top selling player jerseys in the NFL ???? pic.twitter.com/uCImRKOk1T — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 28, 2021

As I’ve said since day one of Tim Tebow returning to the NFL, people are genuinely interested and excited to see him on the field again.

The fact that Tebow is moving a ton of merchandise and seemingly has a great relationship with Trevor Lawrence would seem to indicate that he’s not going anywhere.

I know that’s going to trigger his critics, but it’s the truth!

‘Looks Great’: Trevor Lawrence Praises Tim Tebow. Who Is Ready To Watch Some Haters And Losers Cry? https://t.co/KNpYukjyHF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 26, 2021

Hopefully, Tebow can make the 53-man roster and ball out this season. Just from a pure entertainment standpoint, it’d be awesome to watch.