Watch The Trailer For Mark Wahlberg’s New Movie ‘Infinite’

Mark Wahlberg’s new movie “Infinite” looks like it might have some great potential.

The plot of the Paramount+ film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “For Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited haunt his daily life. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that call themselves “Infinites,” revealing to him that his memories may be real—but they are from multiple past lives. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While the trailer doesn’t give away too much from the film, it does set a very exciting tone. Give it a watch below.

Obviously, we all know Mark Wahlberg makes hits. It’s what the man does, and he does it better than pretty much everyone else in Hollywood.

Now, he’s bringing fans a movie about a guy who has apparently died over and over again. It’s certainly interesting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg)

Having said that, the major red flag here is that the film comes out June 10, and we’re only just recently getting promo material.

That doesn’t make much sense when you have a star like Wahlberg attached. Why such little promo for the movie? That makes me think that it’s not very good, and the studio knows it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paramount+ (@paramountplus)

I hope I’m wrong, but I’m also doing my best to not get too amped. We’ll find out June 10 what it’s all about!