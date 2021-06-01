‘Tough On Crime’: Trump Endorses Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Calls Him A ‘Fighter’

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday for his re-election in 2022.

“Greg Abbott is a fighter and a Great Governor for the incredible people of Texas,” the former President wrote in a statement.

Trump went on to tout Abbott’s record on several issues, including border security, the Second Amendment, and the economy.

“No Governor has done more to secure the Border and keep our communities safe than Governor Abbott. Greg is a staunch defender of the Second Amendment and has made Texas a Second Amendment Sanctuary State,” Trump continued. “Texas has become a job-creating machine, and our partnership helped restore America’s economic power and success.”

Endorsement of Governor Greg Abbott



“Greg is also very tough on crime, fully supports the brave men and women of Law Enforcement, and is all in on Election Integrity,” he added. (RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott Says He’ll Suspend Lawmakers’ Pay After Democrats Walk Out On Election Bill)

“Governor Greg Abbott will continue to be a great leader for the Lone Star State, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement for re-election,” Trump concluded. “He will never let you down!”

Abbott, who has been serving as the Governor of Texas since 2015, responded to the endorsement by sharing a photo of the former president’s statement on Twitter.