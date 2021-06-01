Tyrann Mathieu Says He’ll Donate $1 Million To LSU If Derek Stingley Jr. Wins The Heisman Or Thorpe Award

Tyrann Mathieu will write a huge check to LSU if Derek Stingley Jr. can take home some serious hardware this college football season.

The star defensive back will wear the number seven this season for the Tigers, and that carries some big expectations with it.

Well, if Stingley can take home the Heisman or Thorpe Award, which is awarded to the best DB in college football, then the Kansas City Chiefs star will donate $1 million to the school.

Duh he’s no. 7. If he win Thorpe or Heisman

I’ll donate another million to LSU. https://t.co/WWLIBf8fN4 — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) May 29, 2021

I love Mathieu’s passion for the program that helped make him famous prior to the NFL, and I think it’s great that he’s willing to financially motivate the team.

However, are we sure tying donations to awards is allowed by the NCAA? I’m sure at least one person will find a way to have a problem with it.

I don’t have a problem with it at all. Not in the least bit, but we all know how some people love to complain about money in college sports.

This is just complete speculation, but I’m guessing Mathieu donating over awards is fine. He’s not dumb enough to tweet NCAA violations and the money isn’t going directly to a player.

It’s no different than donating over a national title.

Having said that, Stingley has some legit motivation to bring home some hardware because $1 million is a lot of cash.