War Memorials Vandalized Over Memorial Day Weekend, Police Say

Two war memorials on opposite coasts of the country were vandalized over Memorial Day Weekend, Fox News reported Tuesday.

The incidents occurred in Lane County, Oregon, and Providence, Rhode Island, according to Fox News. At the Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial at Skinner Butte Park in Lane County, Oregon, “I refuse to glorify imperialism” was spray-painted on the memorial, local CBS affiliate KVAL reported.

Wall of Honor Memorial honoring Lane County veterans vandalized https://t.co/SgmJuf4w0h — The Register-Guard (@registerguard) June 1, 2021

Local law enforcement officials received a call about the graffiti on Sunday morning, shortly before a group of veterans arrived at the memorial to commemorate Memorial Day, according to KVAL. (RELATED: Rioters Vandalize WWII Memorial, DC Monuments)

The Providence War Memorial was also vandalized over Memorial Day weekend. Providence Police Department received a call early Monday morning that four stones with the names of Providence residents killed during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War were vandalized with black spray paint, the Boston Globe reported. The spray paint was reportedly cleaned up Tuesday morning by the city.

Lindsay Lague, a spokeswoman for the Providence Police Department, said that the incident is currently under investigation, according to the Boston Globe.

No arrests have been made in either case.