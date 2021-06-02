7-Year-Old Boy Doggie-Paddles Over An Hour To Shore To Save Father And Sister

A 7-year-old boy saved his father and younger sister Friday from drowning in Florida’s St. Johns River, Jax4 reported.

Steven Proust told Jax4 he anchored his boat and fished while his two children swam in St. Johns River near Mandarin Point. Chase, 7, told the outlet a current grabbed his 4-year-old sister, Abigail, who let go of the boat. She was wearing a lifejacket. Chase also then let go of the boat, although he was not wearing a lifejacket, according to Jax4.

“I felt really scared,” Chase told Jax4.

Chase’s father tried grabbing Abigail while his son swam to shore.

"I told them I loved him because I wasn't sure what's going to happen," Proust told Jax4. "I tried to stick with both of them. I wore myself out. She drifted away from me."

Chase doggie paddled for over an hour to reach the shore and get help while his dad and sister stayed in the water more than a mile away from the boat. Chase knocked on the nearest door to ask for help, Jax4 reported.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued his father and sister, according to Jax4.

“I screamed for help at the top of my lungs and waved my arms and sure enough someone heard us,” Proust told the outlet. “Little man also made it to shore and got help and that’s what saved our lives.”