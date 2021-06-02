Police Release Intense Body Cam Footage Of San Jose Shooting

Authorities have released body camera footage taken during the May 26 rail yard shooting in San Jose that left ten dead, including the suspected gunman, according to The Associated Press (AP).

The body camera footage came from a deputy who was among officers to arrive at the scene just minutes after receiving emergency calls of a possible shooting, The AP reported Wednesday. The suspected gunman, 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, was an employee of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) bus and rail yard. He was still shooting when officers arrived on the scene.

Over four minutes of body camera footage showed a “contact team” of five deputies and San Jose police officers carefully ascending the staircases of one of the rail yard buildings, The AP reported. Once the team makes it to the third floor, a VTA supervisor comes forward with his arms raised and helps officers get further inside the building by providing his keycard, according to The AP.

An apparent gunshot then rings out, followed by three more rounds. As the team approaches another door, one of the officers looks through the window and says, “I’ve got somebody down.” The team then breaches the door and another first responder shouts, “Let me see your hands!”

Two more shots then ring out, and the footage shows an individual collapsed in a chair next to a stairwell with a gun in his hand. (RELATED: Fallen Hero Helped Colleagues Escape San Jose Shooting Before Losing His Life)

After Cassidy killed nine of his fellow co-workers, he shot himself twice in the head, as previously reported. A sheriff claimed Cassidy first shot himself under the chin, and then put the gun to the side of his head and pulled the trigger, according to The AP.